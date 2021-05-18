All set for Miss Gwanda Culture

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

All is set for the inaugural Miss Gwanda Culture slated for Saturday at the Asima Conference Room with the creative sector players supporting the initiative that seeks to promote the mining town’s modelling industry and culture.

The event which will be hosted by Queen Noe will feature performances from Planet Kadder Academy artistes – Mfanomsuthu, Le-Ratoe, Gama, Mafuka, USwid’Wodwa and Miss Gwanda Junior, Mbalenhle Mazengera.

Artistes, Master Zhoe and photographer Sa Dee Lenswork have also joined in to support the initiative. Master Zhoe has covered costs of branding for the event and part of the models’ costumes while Sa Dee Lenswork has offered a free photoshoot for the ultimate winner. This adds to Master G and Creative Arts of Zimbabwe support of over R5 000 in prizes.

A brainchild of Planet Kadder Academy, Miss Gwanda Culture will be run under the theme: “Resilience in safeguarding creative and cultural diversity”.

Planet Kadder Academy founder, Kadder, who is a kwaito musician said: “The event is getting a positive response from the community. The rehearsals also have been going well so far and we expect everything to go according to plan.

“Through the pageant, we want to be able to identify, nurture and produce reputable models in Gwanda. We want to produce models who’ll be eligible for national and even international pageants, for example, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe to begin with,” said Kadder.

She said the other objective is to have models who will clinch ambassadorial deals locally and even outside the country. – @mthabisi_mthire