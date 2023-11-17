All systems go for Insimbi ZeZhwane gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Ethel Ncube, Showbiz Writers

Musicians Mzoe 7 and Godolude have called on music lovers to attend the first gig of the popular rhumba band, Insimbi ZeZhwane at the Palace Hotel in Bulawayo tonight.

The group has not performed since the death of its founder Elvis “MaEli” Mathe, and band member, drummer Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu, in a car accident along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway three months ago.

Due to the accident, the group’s equipment was damaged. They are fundraising to replace the vital gear and support their daily needs.

After recovering from the accident, the group is ready for their show where venue owners have generously pledged to donate all the show’s proceeds to the group.

The show will feature performances from several talented artistes, including Khakhakha band, Godolude and Friendly Brothers, Mzoe 7, Tinashe Moyo, and Sungura Snippers.

Manurse Ndlovu and Mr Majaiva will host the show, while DJs Keitho, Ajaxx, Banda, and Tetso will be on rotation.

In a show of support, all the artistes have offered their services for free.

Remaining co-founder of the group, Meluleki “Brema” Moyo said all is in place for the show with some of their band members who are based in South Africa, now in the country for the performance.

“We’ve tried our best (to prepare for the show) and everything is now in order. All the members of the band have arrived in Bulawayo including those from South Africa who travelled on Wednesday.

“I want to promise fans that Insimbi ZeZhwane will give them the best show. I know it’s possible and I promise the best,” said Brema.

He said through well-wishers, the group has acquired some guitars and drums.

“We received the guitars from different people and we’re very grateful for this gesture as the instruments will go a long way in our performance. The Palace Hotel owner, Mr Tapiwa Gandiwa, will provide the sound system that we’ll use at the show.”

Brema said they are still open for donations of instruments.

“Those who want to donate instruments are welcome and those who have donated so far, thank you so much. To our fans, we encourage you all to come through on Friday to support us.”

Mzoe 7 called on people, especially those in the creative sector to attend the show in their numbers to help Insimbi ZeZhwane get back on their feet.

“As musicians, we need to stand together in everything we do. I want to be a very supportive person, not only in saying but in doing. We want to see Insimbi ZeZhwane regain their footing and I’m happy to be part of this great initiative,” Mzoe 7 said.

Rhumba musician Godolude expressed that he has a long-standing relationship with the group, Insimbi ZeZhwane, and is hopeful that many people will attend their show. He reminisced about their past collaborations when he was based in South Africa and recalled a time when the group performed at his birthday celebration for free.

“After they relocated to Zimbabwe, they asked for assistance with band players and that’s when I gave them Maviri,” said Godolude.

The show venue owner, Gandiwa said it is all systems go for the event. He confirmed that all proceeds from the show will go to Insimbi ZeZhwane.

“Insimbi ZeZhwane have been down lately and we want to help them regain their former glory. This group is not new to the Palace Hotel, as they have performed here before. We are calling on everyone to come out in large numbers and show their support.

“Furthermore, as a way of supporting the group, all the proceeds from the show’s gate-takings will be given to the group,” said Gandiwa. —@mthabisi_mthire