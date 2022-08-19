Annual August Rush hip-hop fest returns

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

The Annual August Rush hip-hop festival is set to make a grand return this month after the Covid-19 setback that led to the show’s suspension.

Founded in 2018 by hip-hop artistes Michelle Zee, TEECY, and Luminous, the festival will be hosted at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo this Saturday.

The first event attracted at least 600 music and party lovers but was suspended following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Zee said the event is aimed at promoting the hip-hop culture and opening doors to new partnerships, collaborations and projects.

“The Annual August Rush is about the celebration and promotion of hip-hop culture to the broader community at large. Hip-hop merchandise, fashion, art, food, and drink stalls have become staples of the event and this year will be no different, so interested stall buyers are invited to sign up,” said Zee, adding that the event also seeks to expose and showcase incredible, but under-represented musicians.

The event is set to take place in the afternoon, kicking off at 1pm.

It will feature performances from popular Bulawayo hip-hop artistes including Indigo Saint, Rockie DoUb, Noluntu J and Lynden among a lineup of 20 outstanding artistes.

The show will be hosted by Khekhe while Leleti and Stewie LeSavage will co-host the red carpet.

Zee said this year’s edition is being made possible through the partnership of Bulawayo’s renowned music promoters such as Imicimbi kaFofo, Ekasi Magazine, Hip-hop Power Fest, Advertie, and Mark of Design together with the Early Entertainment who are the brains behind the popular Friday Late Show as well as Skyz Metro FM and Phiri Event Solutions.