Another airline service launched in Zimbabwe
Leonard Ncube, online writer
IT’s all set for a ceremony to launch FlySafair service between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg. The airline will fly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between the two destinations, as the country continue to attract more airlines
