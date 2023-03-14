Another pupil commits suicide in under a month

14 Mar, 2023 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Another pupil commits suicide in under a month Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

AN Upper Six learner at ZRP High School in the leafy suburb of Borrowdale in Harare allegedly committed suicide on 13 March.

Police have since launched investigations to determine the motive behind Prince Tawonezvi (18)’s death.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the tragic and unfortunate death of an Upper Sixth student, Prince Tawonezvi (18) at ZRP High School on 13th March 2023 at 1700 hours. The student allegedly committed suicide in circumstances which are now subject to investigations. the Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses condolence to the Tawonezvi family and students at the school,” said the national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.

The Harare school suicide is the  third reported incident of school-going teenage suicides in the country in March.

Last week, 15-year-old Jayden Saudan, a form three pupil at Hamilton High School, committed suicide after drinking poison, and on Sunday, a Form One learner at a private school in Luveve suburb, Pauline Moyo, committed suicide by hanging as her 8-year-old younger sister looked on.

@skhumoyo2000.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting