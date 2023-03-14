Another pupil commits suicide in under a month

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

AN Upper Six learner at ZRP High School in the leafy suburb of Borrowdale in Harare allegedly committed suicide on 13 March.

Police have since launched investigations to determine the motive behind Prince Tawonezvi (18)’s death.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the tragic and unfortunate death of an Upper Sixth student, Prince Tawonezvi (18) at ZRP High School on 13th March 2023 at 1700 hours. The student allegedly committed suicide in circumstances which are now subject to investigations. the Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses condolence to the Tawonezvi family and students at the school,” said the national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.

The Harare school suicide is the third reported incident of school-going teenage suicides in the country in March.

Last week, 15-year-old Jayden Saudan, a form three pupil at Hamilton High School, committed suicide after drinking poison, and on Sunday, a Form One learner at a private school in Luveve suburb, Pauline Moyo, committed suicide by hanging as her 8-year-old younger sister looked on.

@skhumoyo2000.