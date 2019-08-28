Antipas assembles new Warriors squad

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY-appointed Warriors’ coach, Joey Antipas, adopted a new approach in the national team selection criteria when he called up players that command regular jerseys at their clubs in announcing an 18-man squad for the World Cup preliminary round qualifier against Somalia.

The first-leg is set for Djibouti on September 5, with the return leg three days later at Barbourfields Stadium.

The national Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will also be played during the same period, with the Young Warriors taking on South Africa for the final round of qualifiers.

Antipas dropped skipper, Knowledge Musona, who has struggled for game time at his Belgian club Anderlecht, winger Talent Chawapiwa as well as goalkeepers George Chigova and Edmore Sibanda, who were in the disgraced Afcon squad.

Baroka shot stopper, Elvis Chipezeze, who was slammed for his poor performance against DR Congo in the Afcon finals has been called up following his top form for his club in the opening three Absa Premiership matches this season.

Roving Highlanders’ right-back McClive Phiri gets his first cap in a backline that has Turkey-based centre-back, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu from Welsh side CEFN Druids, Bosso’s Peter Muduhwa as well as Devine Lunga of Golden Arrows.

Kaizer Chiefs’ poster boy Khama Billiat is also another big Afcon squad survivor and will be available for the return leg.

France-based, Tino Kadewere, who has been scoring for fun for his Ligue 2 side Le Havre AC and leads the goal-scoring chart with eight goals in five games, is also part of the squad.

The Warriors’ squad is expected to troop into camp on September 2.

Meanwhile, Young Warriors’ coach Tonderai Ndiraya called up a provisional 27-member squad to prepare for their game against South Africa on September 6 across the Limpopo and September 10 at Barbourfields Stadium.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka) Talbert Shumba (Chapungu)

Defenders: Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) Macclive Phiri (Highlanders) Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids AFC) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn) Phenias Bamusi (Caps United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC) Clive Augusto (Maritzburg United) Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits) Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City) Evans Rusike (Supersport United)

Under-23 provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Velez CF) Tinotenda Ali (Yadah Stars) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Mbongeni Ndlovu (Highlanders) Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos) Munashe Garan’anga (Ubuntu Cape Town) Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders) Tawanda Chisi (Dynamos) Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs) Romario Matova (FK Igman) Keith Mutandagari (Cranborne) Gilbert Nyaupembe

Midfielders: Juan Mutudza (Herentals) Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City) Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United) Hagiazo Magaya (FC Platinum) Abubakar Moffat (Velez CF) Tinotenda Benza (Herentals) Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars) Nigel Katawa (Dynamos) Anelka Chivandire (Triangle) Clive Rupiya (Caps United)

Strikers: Prince Dube (Highlanders) Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn) Wilfred Muvirimi (Harare City) Delic Murimba (Triangle) Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV)