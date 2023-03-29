Aphiwe, Andrea The Vocalist collabo to quench fans’ thirst

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE much-anticipated collaboration between the country’s fast-rising young musicians, Zimnyama-based Aphiwe and Victoria Falls-based Andrea The Vocalist has come to fruition.

Last year, Aphiwe’s manager Handsome “Handy” Sibanda expressed that it was their wish to have the two youngsters collaborate. And, the dream has come to pass.

Andrea The Vocalist’s manager Tendai Joe said the single is set to be spiced up by multi-award-winning poet Obert Dube who they have also roped in.

The song which was recorded in Bulawayo, Joe said, will be out ideally next month.

“We’ve been working on Aphiwe and Andrea The Vocalist’s collaboration since December last year,” Tendai Joe said.

“The project was a culmination of talks initiated around August 2022. Austria-based Vusa Mkhaya is the songwriter and producer of the project. We’re also looking forward to adding Victoria Falls award-winning poet Obert Dube on the project which we hope will be ready this coming month of April,” he said.

Joe said the recording was smooth as the boys did not struggle to work together.

“It was a marvel to witness,” he said.

The collaboration will be exciting as it will be of two promising youngsters who have one special thing in common. The boys rose to stardom after their singing talent was identified by people on the internet.

Meanwhile, Aphiwe and Sobancane’s debut album titled Imibuzo is set to be launched next month. Slated for April 15 at Chanza Gardens, Hebron suburb in Plumtree, the launch will apparently be exclusive as it will only be open to 50 invited guests.

After the local launch, another will take place in South Africa on April 22 at Waqala Carwash in Johannesburg where the duo will be supported by Mfana KaJobe.

Said Aphiwe and Sobancane’s manager, Handy: “The album is now complete. It was recorded in Bulawayo by award-winning producer Nash and will be released with one music video on the day of the launch in Zimbabwe. Social media influencer Joyful Ncube who’s based in South Africa is the one co-ordinating the South African launch.” – @mthabisi_mthire