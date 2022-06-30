Armed robbers get away with US$2 012, two vehicles in Mvuma

Midlands Bureau Chief

THREE suspected armed robbers allegedly got away with a total of US$2 012 and stole two vehicles in two separate incidents in Mvuma on the same night.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the robberies.

He said the two motor vehicles were stolen in one night in two separate incidents, which occurred in Mvuma.

Insp Mahoko said initial investigations established that a gang of three men armed with an iron bar and axes allegedly committed the offences.

He said the incidents occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

“In the first incident, a 32-year-old Mvuma businessman was robbed of US$2 000 cash and a Honda Fit valued at US$5 000. The incident occurred at around 00:30am,” said Insp Mahoko.

“It is alleged that Mavhuto Mhunga of Mvuma was asleep in his bedroom whilst his mother-in-law was sleeping in the sitting room when three unknown men armed with metal rods and axes broke into the house.”

Insp Mahoko said the three robbers allegedly severely assaulted him and his mother-in-law, threatening them with death until he surrendered US$2 000 cash, two smart phones and car keys.

“After committing the offence, the suspects drove off with Mavhuto’s blue Honda fit, which was later found parked by the road side along Harare-Mvuma Road,” he said.

In the other incident, Insp Mahoko said a 60 -year -old woman was robbed of a motor vehicle at her plot in Central Estates, Mvuma at about 3:00am.

“The complainant Mavis Mapiravana was sleeping when three unknown men broke into her house and proceeded to her bedroom,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the suspected robbers allegedly assaulted her using a metal bar and an axe handle, demanding cash.

“In fear for her life she surrendered US$12 cash, techno cellphone and car keys for her Toyota Hilux Twin Cab, which is South African registered,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the robbers allegedly tied the complainant with electric cables and drove away her motor vehicle, valued at US$8 000.

“Total value stolen in the two robbery incidents is US$15 000 and a Honda fit motor vehicle valued at US$5 000 was recovered,” he said.

“We are appealing to members of the public with information that can lead to the arrest of the culprits behind these cases and recovery of the stolen Toyota Hilux twin Cab motor vehicle, to approach their local police station,” he said.