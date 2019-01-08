Arsenal to host United in plum FA Cup Round 4 tie

London — The FA Cup’s two most successful ever sides will meet in the fourth round as Arsenal host Manchester United in the last 32.

Premier League champions Manchester City are at home to Burnley, while Tottenham face a tough trip to Crystal Palace.

Holders Chelsea have an easier task with Sheffield Wednesday or Luton to travel to Stamford Bridge.

Wolves’ reward for beating Liverpool 2-1 on Monday is a trip to either Shrewsbury or Stoke.

The ties will be played between January 25 and 28.

FA Cup Round 4 draw

-Swansea v Gillingham

-AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

-Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

-Millwall v Everton

-Brighton v West Brom

-Bristol City v Bolton

-Accrington v Derby or Southampton

-Doncaster v Oldham

-Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

-Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

-Middlesbrough v Newport

-Manchester City v Burnley

-Barnet v Brentford

-Portsmouth v QPR

-Arsenal v Manchester United

-Crystal Palace v Tottenham

— AFP.