Artiste development school breathes life

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

A YOUTH initiated film and theatre acting school, Young Artists Development School (YADS) commenced their first class on Monday.

Since it’s establishment in 2017, the arts school had never enrolled students but instead has been using film to source donations for charity.

Driven by the aim of nurturing developing artistes to qualify for international standards, YADS Director and founder Mzingaye Ngwabi said their inaugural enrolment consists of 14 students.

“I am humbled to be saying that YADS has enrolled it’s first theatre acting students and has since commenced it’s first lessons, something that has been my dream for quite a time. When the theatre school was incorporated under the Phakama Trust (PT) in 2021 as an arts education project last year, I eventually knew that a lot of our ambitions were about to fall into place.

“Our aim is to uplift and develop the skills of young theatre and film actors and equip them with the necessary intellectual resources for them to be relevant and be eligible to compete in the international market,” he said.

Ngwabi highlighted the need for actors acquire skills that can sustain them in the film and entertainment realms.

“We as an organisation seek to produce quality actors of high value who can compete in the international market every year.

“We strive to achieve this by exposing the acting students sufficiently for them to survive in the acting industry without exploitation. Enrolled students will acquire knowledge and skills that will sustain them in the industry in light of the changing digital era.

“The organisation also seems to capacitate students with enough knowledge on their talent administration as well as to thrive in all other aspects of theatre and film production.

With our class of 2022 commencing with 14 students, I am safe to say that it’s a beautiful beginning, we hope to enrol more students with time,” Ngwabi said. – @SeehYvonne.