Artistes urge people to stay at home

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Artistes in Zimbabwe say the only way to flatten the Covid-19 curve is through people staying at home and adjusting their lifestyles during the nation’s 21-day lockdown which began yesterday.

There is no treatment yet for Covid-19 which has so far killed thouands and infected thousands others worldwide.

In a bid to curb the spread of Covid- 19 people are being encouraged to wash their hands frequently, self-isolate when they are sick or suspect they might be and maintaining social distancing” (essentially, avoiding other people whenever possible).

Some people are however taking the enforcement lightly as they were seen going about their daily business yesterday in various neighbourhoods.

Seemingly irked by this behaviour, some artistes who spoke to Chronicle Showbiz yesterday urged members of the public to stay at home as it is the only way to stop the spread of the virus.

“Coronavirus doesn’t spread itself, it’s spread by people. The more we stay at home, keep washing our hands and not touching our faces and eating healthy, the more chances we have of beating this virus.

“If you’re staying at home and self-isolating, well done, you’re helping in flattening the curve,” said videographer Blaqs.

Dance groups such as Khaya Arts are also among those in support of the lockdown saying people should be take Covid-19 threat seriously. A snap survey over the weekend showed that many people are in denial that Zimbabwe is facing a Covid-19 threat depite the seven confirmed cases and one death.

“We want to implore people to adhere to precautions announced by Government meant to curb the spread of this virus. The virus is real and deadly so we don’t want anyone to die. So please take heed, stay at home,” said Future Dube, Khaya Arts director.

Dance queen and singer Sandra Ndebele said: “I’m encouraging people to stay vigilant as this is a very stressful time.”

She advised people to find exciting activities to do as families to keep their minds off the deadly virus.

“I know it’s stressful being at home because of this disease so let’s try to divide our day so that we engage in activities that can help keep our minds off coronavirus. We should also understand that staying at home is for our own good as we want to help the world and our Government to flatten the curve,” said Ndebele.

Actress, television and radio host Charlene Mangweni said being at home does not mean people should not be productive.

“You can do your part to flatten the curve by staying at home. Asizigqajenini, sigeze izandla kokupela. I’m using my home studio to record voices for various projects on TV and Radio in order to keep the nation informed.

“I’d like to urge people to find ways to remain relevant and effective even when at home. You can still use your art to spread the right message and not rumours. Ultimately, no errand or job is worth your life. Stay home, together we can fight Covid-19,” said Mangweni.

Musician Ba Shupi said he was happy that people from Harare, where his based, had heeded the call to stay at home.

“I’m in the Harare CBD and it’s quiet and clean. No one is walking around which is a great thing. It shows that people have heeded the Government’s call to stay at home.

“I hope people will manage to do this for the coming 20 days so that we flatten the curve,” said BaShupi.

Matesu Dube from Umkhathi Theatre Works posted: “The world has become odd in the last few weeks, no arts activities, no planes flying, no movement of people and no sporting activities. People have been restricted in order to flatten the spread of this virus that has taken lives of thousands world over so be safe and stay home. If people don’t move, the virus doesn’t move.”

Gospel musician Amanda Grace said the greatest thing to do as a nation is to exercise caution during this time.

“While 21 days might be long time, we have to endure as this is the best way to handle the unknown virus that the whole world is trying to discover. People must make sure they stay at home. It’s a tall order but it’s necessary.

“Should there be need to leave the house, people must ensure they observe the one metre distance no matter how much they feel the need to hug someone.

And above all, should people experience any symptoms, they must make sure they call the emergency number and still quarantine, even from family,” said Amanda Grace.