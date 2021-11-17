Breaking News
Asante Mo introduces Afro-tech dance

17 Nov, 2021
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

PANTSULA and Sbhujwa dances have been associated with the ghetto but things are slowly about to change as a new dance outfit, Asante Mo has come up with a whole new different feel.

A combination of drums and the decks, the group is made up of a DJ and two dancers with their dance being called afro-tech.

The group members are Aaron Chikondawanga aka DJ Beast, Bekithemba Phiri aka Beckx Marabha and Newman Trindad aka Daiman.

Daiman said the group came about after the identification of their talent by songstress Noma Nkwali and DJ Nqoe.

“The group was formed in May this year as the three of us were part of an art school here in Bulawayo before we left for different reasons. Nkwali and DJ Nqoe approached us and were so influential in starting this new style of performing,” he said.

“We are a new group that’s bringing a brand-new act in the city. A new style of performance that we think is different from all the other acts.

“What we are doing, someone can align it to the works of Djembe Monks or Black Motion but for us, it’s different as the deejaying and drumming comes simultaneously with the dances,” said Daiman. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

