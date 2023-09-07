Asante Mo to release new single, take act to Harare

Natasha Mutsiba

Asante Mo, a popular dance group, is set to release an Afro-tech song titled “Wangala” on September 19.

The song will be officially launched on local radio after which the group will embark on a tour to Harare, where they will perform in schools, local bars, small theatres, and other art institutes starting from September 20.

Newman Gondwe, the group administrator said “Wangala” is a celebration song that carries no specific meaning. However, the group chose it as a way to greet people in multiple African languages, including Tumbuka, Shona, Kalanga, Swahili, and IsiNdebele, among others.

“The song is for Africans, by Africans, celebrating African languages. It is a joyous celebration of African drums, rhythms, and dance, allowing the people to come together and revel in their rich cultural heritage,” he said.

Asante Mo aims to celebrate African diversity, particularly Zimbabwean languages. While incorporating other African languages, the group wants to showcase their own languages and their fascinating sound when spoken by those who understand them.

“We want people to recognise and appreciate our native languages, as they sound interesting, particularly when spoken by those who understand them,” said Gondwe.

The tour promises to be an exciting opportunity for those in Harare to experience the vibrant and diverse African culture through music and language. – @TashaMutsiba

