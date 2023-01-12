Asaph partners Richard Jeans for iconic Mhofu bag

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE turn of the year is one for making resolutions and Bulawayo’s hip-hop poster boy Asaph is on a drive to push collaborations beyond music. Such a statement has been fortified by his partnership with clothing designer, Richard Moyo.

Richard Moyo, an up-and-coming designer has a knack for modifying anything denim, and his latest “iconic” Mhofu jean bag is inscribed with a tracklist from Asaph’s latest EP, “The Big Mhofu”.

Asaph with the iconic MHOFU Jean bag

As a norm, artistes are big on tailor-made merchandise and Asaph is no exception.

The Mhofu Denim Bag was an early present for Asaph who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

However, denim lovers will have to wait a bit before getting their hands on the Mhofu Jean Bag save for one lucky fan who will get it for free as Asaph and his partner are in a trial phase to determine the demand and likeability for it before selling it.

Asaph shared his 2023 vision with Chronicle Showbiz, outlining what his fans should be on the lookout for.

“This year I’m all about growing brands. There’re so many talented people with creative ideas in the city and if I can shine a little light on them, I think I’ll have played my part in making sure the best in the city is being appreciated,” said the Thebelele hit-maker.

Collaboration in an entrepreneurial space is not virgin territory for Asaph who ended last year with a bang with his partnership with UmaIceCream for a new ice-cream flavour called “Mambo by Asaph.”

Now, Mambo as Asaph is popularly-known is ready to assume a leadership position in the local hip-hop scene.

“The plan is to release more music to get the city excited. I finally accept that I have to carry the torch for hip-hop in this city, so I’m looking forward to working with and pushing with my peers like Luminous, Indigo Saint, Rockie Doub, and Msizkay,” said Asaph. – @eMKlass_49