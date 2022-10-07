Asitshoveni Cycling Programme to be launched on Sunday

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Correspondent

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has called on members of the public to take part in the official launch of the Asitshoveni Cycling Programme which seeks to re-introduce cycling in the city.

The programme which will start on October 12 seeks to promote health and economic value chain enhancing activity while at the same time promoting industry development, tourism growth and employment creation.

BCC issued a request for the general public to attend in groups and as individuals to cycle for either a 3km or a 15km distance.

“All cyclists in the City of Bulawayo are invited to join the bicycle processions as we launch the Asitshoveni Cycling programme. A smart mobility initiative on October 12, 2022. Cyclists can register for the following Route 1 – 15km Route from 0730am at Derby Hotel, along Plumtree Road or Route 2 – 3km Procession from 9am at City Hall.

“Bring your road bikes, your mountain bikes. BMX fatboys and black horses. Come as groups! Come as individuals! Two wheels! All riders are welcome! To be part of this programme you can register at the City Hall from 8am to 4pm, email [email protected] or WhatsApp on 0718962100 on or before,” read the call.

Hopes are high that the initiative will also help ease congestion on roads and contribute to management of air pollution, obtaining positive carbon credits and reducing the cost of transport in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

@SeehYvonne