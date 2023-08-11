AyikhaleIndaz…Numerous live performances lined up for Ma Eli’s vigil

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

The signature saying, “Ayikhale Indaz’” (let the guitar play) will be evoked today when fans of the late rhumba music icon, Elvis “Ma Eli” Mathe celebrate his life.

Family members, friends, fellow musicians and fans of Ma Eli, the Insimbi ZeZhwane lead vocalist, will convene at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre for a funeral service that will start at 9am.

Another service that was oversubscribed was held at the Hillbrow Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday where those who worked closely with the artiste spoke.

Musician Zinjaziyamluma who is Ma Eli’s family spokesperson said all is in place for the Bulawayo service.

“The memorial service will be held at the Amphitheatre on Friday starting with a procession from Kingdom Blue Funeral Service parlour in Kelvin North,” Zinjaziyamluma said.

He said there will be a performance by Imbube group Indosakusa before the procession moves to Tsholotsho town. The late musician’s body will lie in state at his homestead in Magabelana Village in Tsholotsho. Many groups are expected to perform throughout the night at the homestead ahead of burial on Saturday.

Those handling proceedings have encouraged people to celebrate the life of Ma Eli, who died on admission at St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane on Saturday last week following a horrific accident, through music.

DJ Mapressa said all is in place for the artiste’s live music vigil where a huge stage will be erected for the performing groups.

“A number of bands will perform all night and these include Madlela Skhobokhobo, Imvuselelo Yamakholwa, Mazilankatha, Mlambos Express Band and Clement Magwaza.

“Some of those coming from South Africa include Fortue Dawu, Dupute Warriors, MC Moe Shaba, Khandamhlophe Sounds, France Moyo and Lion Stars, Mxolisi ‘Mr Bones’ Ndlovu, TK of Dubia Masters and Abafana BakaMlotshwa,” DJ Mapressa said.

The accident also claimed the life of the band’s drummer, Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu who will be buried on Sunday at Luveve Cemetery in Bulawayo.

A number of the band’s fans who are based in South Africa where the band was based for years before relocating to Zimbabwe this year, started arriving in the country yesterday for the two burials.

Some female rhumba fans who spoke to this publication said they are heartbroken by the death of Ma Eli as he made them fall in love with the music genre.

One Ntombenhle Tshuma said: “This is so difficult because these guys made us love rhumba.

I’m pained mostly because I’m in Cape Town and won’t be able to attend the burial.”

Another South Africa-based fan, Sehlile Moyo said she used to love the united Ndolwane Super Sounds music and when Insimbi ZeZhwane came onto the scene, she could not resist their drawing power.

“I didn’t care much about rhumba music after the split of Ndolwane Super Sounds but somehow, Insimbi ZeZhwane managed to get me hooked. I loved them and their music. We’ve been robbed of great talent,” said Moyo.

Nyembezi “MaMthe” Dube who is also based in the neighbouring country said the song Ubambo lwami from the album Inhlanzi Encane captivated her.

“I started knowing Insimbi ZeZhwane in 2015 when a clip of one of their songs was shared on a WhatsApp group. I was attracted to the voice and asked the group administrator to connect me to him (Ma Eli) as there was something special.

“I connected spiritually with how Ma Eli sang and later met him. Since then, I’ve been supporting him and his group by selling their music and attending their shows. We had become family as they became my children,” Ma Mthe said.

Nomasonto Moyo said Insimbi Zezhwane touched on issues that they could relate to as women.

“Their music touched on things that happen in people’s lives. Their messages gave people hope. They came with a different version of rhumba ngokusebenzisa ulimi lwakithi lwakhwabitheka. They knew how to unite people regardless of where they came from,” she said.

Another fan Divinity Ncube who is joining the pilgrimage of those coming from South Africa for the burial, said besides supporting the group by buying their albums, she had become a constant feature at their shows. “I started following the group in 2016. I went to Hillbrow Theatre to watch them perform for the first time and I never stopped. I just couldn’t get enough of them. It’s sad that he (Ma Eli) died while we were preparing to attend their live show on September 9,” Ncube said. – @themkhust…