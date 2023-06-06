Bayethe FM goes live

Mkhululi Ncube, @themkhustgmail.com

ONE of the licenced Community radio stations Bayethe FM from Matobo in Matabeleland South province has gone on air.

In a Tweet the station confirmed the development.

“Bayethe 107.6 FM is officially live on air. We are on 107.6 FM in Kezi, Maphisa and in whole of Matobo district. Big up to the Transmedia engineers who worked till early morning hours to put ‘The Voice From the Hills’,” said the station.

One of Matobo Community Radio Trust (Bayethe FM) Founding Trustee Mr Zenzo Ncube also confirmed that the station went on air early today.

He hailed Transmedia, Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS) and the licencing authority Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) for assisting them reach the major milestone

“Basically, we installed transmission equipment and we are broadcasting mostly music at this time. Programs will be added to the schedule incrementally. Next week, our transmission studio should be complete. Our radius of coverage will shortly be increased to reach all out licenced geographic are up to Mangwe district after we install a more powerful transmitter and use a 120m high tower at Maphisa,” said Mr Ncube.

He said the station was still appealing for donations in cash and kind to meet the needs of the station.

The stations joins Bukulanga FM (Plumtree), Ntephe Manama FM (Gwanda) and Lotsha FM (Beitbridge) in Matabeleland South Province which have gone on air