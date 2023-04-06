BCC abandons safety measure at accident blackspot

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

FUNDING constraints have forced the Bulawayo City Council to abandon a three-year-old resolution of replacing traffic lights at the intersection of Khami Road and Masiyephambili Drive with a roundabout, as part of accident mitigation measures.

Council will instead, now install rumble strips.

Residents have been complaining about the intersection with some calling for the council to construct speed humps on both sides of the roads leading to the intersection, all in a bid to reduce or stop the carnages that have resulted in many human lives being lost. Last year six people died while 11 were injured in an accident involving a commuter omnibus and a haulage truck.

According to the latest council report, the resolution has since been shelved with the preliminary assessment also not progressing to a detailed design due to cash challenges.

“The acting Director of Engineering Services reported (16th March 2023) that the preliminary assessment for the Khami Road/Masiyephambili Drive intersection was undertaken three years ago with a view to replacing the traffic-signal-controlled junction with a roundabout junction.

However, due to funding constraints, the preliminary assessment had not progressed to a detailed design and subsequent implementation of the proposal. The detailed design had been done. However, due to financial constraints, Council would install rumble strips as soon as the bituminous material was available. The rumble strips would be installed during the surfacing works of Luveve Road,” reads the council report.