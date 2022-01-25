BCC gives property owners ultimatum

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has given owners of neglected or dilapidated commercial and industrial properties one month to make necessary payments before the properties are disposed of in terms of the law.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, BCC indicated that close to 100 properties were derelict and these belonged to individuals and companies in different economic sectors.

“Notice is hereby given to the owners of the below listed properties to come forward and make the necessary payments to council within the next 30 days from the date of this advert. Failure to do so will result in council disposing the said properties in terms of Section 5 of the Titles Registration and Derelict Lands Act Chapter 20:20,” it said.

Among those on the derelict/abandoned properties’ list are stand number 11129 in Donnington where the now defunct beds manufacturer, Vitafoam CA (Pvt) Ltd, operated from as well as two properties on stand numbers 6505 and 6447 in Thorngrove which housed Tabs-Avon Lighting that was liquidated in September 2013.

Section 5 of the Titles Registration and Derelict Lands Act Chapter 20:20, states that, “Whenever there remains due and unpaid for the space of five years any rate or assessment payable to any municipality or other public body upon any immovable property in Zimbabwe, and such property is abandoned, deserted and left derelict, and the owner thereof cannot be found, it shall be lawful for the person or body claiming such rate or assessment to apply to the

High Court, stating the amount claimed to be due and the grounds for applying for relief under this Act.”

BCC said to be removed from the derelict/abandoned properties list, the owners were required to make a full payment of outstanding (and continuous payment of the account) as well as submitting full contact details of the owner or occupier or authorised persons.

They must also provide a copy of their identity document/certificate of incorporation, mobile and telephone numbers, e-mail address and current postal address.