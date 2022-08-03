BCC, TTI make close to US$40 000 from parking system

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has racked in U$$21 433, 71 and US$15 968 in parking and clamping fees in a five-month period from its deal with Tendy Three International (TTI).

The BCC in partnership with the private company, TTI, introduced the parking system in February.

The South African company started collecting fees under the first phase of the arrangement on 18 February amid resistance from motorists.

According to the local authority’s monthly minutes released on Wednesday, council got 30 percent of parking fees proceeds and 50 percent on clamping fees

BCC minutes reveal that money generated in three currencies, the local unit, American dollar and the South African rand has been on a steady rise since February.

Between 19 February and 30 June, $15.178.319.03 in local currency and $12.710.57 rand was raised in parking fees.

In the period between 18 and 28 February, US$246.60 was raised, 401.70 rand and $106. 746.00.

The amount maintained a steady rise and between 6 and 30 June, US$1.992.00 and $3,183,620.70, the highest amounts were raised.

In terms of the South Africa rand, 939.00 rand was generated between 16 and 31 May, the highest period to date.

The Botswana pula has only generated 43.23 and motorists only began paying using the currency in May.

Revenue collected on clamping fees amounts to US$15.968.00, R8.675.50 and $6. 658.869.58 in local currency.

Transgressions include parking on yellow lines, on taxi and disabled parking bays or just those who park in the middle of the road and leave their vehicles there.

Since the implementation of the new parking system in February this year on a zone stretching from Samuel Parirenyatwa to Lobengula Street and from 3rd Avenue to 15th Avenue, parking on the peripheries of this area has filled up as motorists run away from paying US$1 per hour or at the prevailing auction rate.

In February, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, during a rally in Bulawayo, castigated BCC for awarding the tender to TTI, a foreign company, instead of contracting a local one.

VP Chiwenga said there is a need to empower citizens and entrust them with such ventures for the common good.