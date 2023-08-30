Beer binge turns bloody

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

TWO people are battling for life at Kwekwe General Hospital after their drinking mate stabbed them, following a beer-drinking spree.

Ephias Edward Chinyana (27) of Village Chinyana under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe reportedly stabbed his two friends, Benevolence Dube and Thulani Manyemwe, after a misunderstanding.

Chinyana was arraigned before Gokwe Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing attempted murder charges and remanded in custody to 8 September.

According to State Papers, on 26 August 2023 around 11PM, Chinyana was drinking beer together with Dube and Manyemwe at Nemangwe Business Centre.

A misunderstanding arose between Dube and the accused person who were both drunk. Accused pulled a knife and stabbed Dube once in the chest and he sustained a deep stab wound,” the court heard.

Manyemwe was also stabbed in the upper left arm as he tried to refrain the accused from doing further damage.

The two sustained serious stab wounds and were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where they were admitted.

Miss Melissa Makombe represented the State.