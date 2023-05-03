Beitbridge and Musina in fruitful relationship

Flora Fadzai Sibanda

THE Municipal of Beitbridge has said exhibiting with the Municipal of Musina from neighbouring South Africa at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair is a step further in strengthening their relationship.

The two municipalities said there are a number of projects they are already doing together and by jointly exhibiting, they are hopeful everyone will see it as a uniting front and encourage even the citizens to work together.

Mr Ranya Ndou the public relations officer of the Beitbridge municipality said having realised that they have a lot of common qualities with Musina they decided to exhibit together.

He said the partnership has been running for some time and it continues even outside the trade fair as they sometimes hold exchange visits just to discuss projects that can benefit both municipalities on a huge level.

“As people who are already twinning there are a number of projects that we are doing together especially to do with tourism and economic growth. We are looking at issues like crocodile farming, boat cruising and things like goat breeding. Because we have similar cultures we are also looking into enriching this culture by hosting different festivals together,” said Mr Ndou.

He said they have also started advertising together as one municipality for their special economic zones as a way of ensuring that if an investor wants to invest they will always know they are supposed to invest for both municipalities and whatever happens to one of the municipalities affects both of them.

“We are also hosting the two countries’ marathons that we are reviving together. We also have issues to do with emergencies that we are assisting each other to deal with. If we are to continue with this partnership a lot of things will change especially economically and culturally because working together is proving to be easier and more productive,” said Mr Ndou.

Mr Itani Dzebu an official from the Local Municipality of Musina said they are happy with the arrangement and they have already started harmonising activities and plans.

He said they initiated the partnership seeing the proximity of both towns and they realised that they end up sharing the same problems and wins with Beitbridge.

“We have seen that there are a lot of things which connect us with Beitbridge. For example, the buying power in Musina mostly comes from Beitbridge and so instead of just seeing that and letting it just go we decided to form this partnership so that we can work towards building social and economic development,” said Mr Dzebu.

He said the cultures are the same which makes them one people and by creating a conducive environment it will make living easier for the two municipalities.

“Beitbridge is building a cultural centre and because their culture is the same with us we are soon going to visit them so that we can see how we can join them and work with them in ensuring that we also benefit. Beitbridge also has a water treatment plant which if we have a meaningful discussion with Beitbridge we are sure we will be able to tap into it so that we can also get clean water because the indication is that the water treatment there can also supply us,” he said.

