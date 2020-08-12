Berita monetises solo online show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RIDING high on her hit song Baby Ndicel’ikiss, South Africa-based songstress Berita is set to hold a solo show online this Saturday.

The hour-long show, a partnership with virtual shows company, Urban Sessions is set to be streamed live on the Computicket website.

With the new way of life (conducting business online) causing headaches for most artistes as they are failing to monetise their art, Berita seems to have found a way. Through Urban Sessions, the show will not be free as tickets are being sold via the Computicket platformfor R80.

Berita’s manager Eric Gymar said fans should expect an energetic show from Berita.

“Berita will performing solo in Johannesburg on Saturday as from 7pm. The Computicket idea was brought about through a collaboration with Urban Sessions and Computicket. Once you purchase a ticket to watch the show, you can watch the show over and over again.

“Fans should expect an energetic performance from Berita,” Gymar said.

