Bhamuza and Nqabelo in double album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MASKANDI musician Bhamuza (born Mdumisi Nkala) and Afro-jazz artiste Nqabelo (real name Nqabelo Ngwenya) will tomorrow join hands to launch their albums.

The event dubbed “Double Album Launch” will be held at Isibaya Bar and Butchery in Matshobana from midday.

The artistes are launching their albums as Jeys Marabini’s protégés under the Jeys Marabini Music Academy.

Nqabelo who hails from Lupane started doing music professionally in 2016. He said he is thrilled to be launching his debut album titled Imbeleko.

“I’m ready to launch my first album which I named Imbeleko. The album has tracks, Ndilakuyanda, Izulu Liyasewula, Hawu Lami, Emagigini, Imbeleko, Thakwephe, My fohloza and Mota sheshisa featuring Bhamuza who’ll also be launching his separate album on the day.

“Two tracks are a mixture of Tonga and IsiNdebele as I believe that music is for the people. The album simply caps on the need to mold the young ones to be able to fend for themselves for future purposes,” said Nqabelo.

Bhamuza whose roots are in Mkwabene koGodlwayo in Insiza said he will be launching his third album.

“Tomorrow, I’m launching my second album named Hamba Kuhlupheka which is a follow-up to Xola Nhliziyo. Hamba Kuhlupheka, produced by Smallz, is my prayer to God to take me to greener pastures, the promised land.

“It has tracks which include IVangeli, Sthuthuthusami, Hamba Kuhlupheka, Ebuhleni, IMbabala, INkomo Zamalobolo, UNembeza, UMathayi, ISeqamgwaqo, OKhokho, Kuyoze Kuwe and AmaHoliday,” said Bhamuza. – @mthabisi_mthire