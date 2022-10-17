Binga Kasabambezi Marathon registration extended

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Binga Kasabambezi Marathon have extended the registration deadline by five days, giving athletes who failed to meet the initial Monday cutoff date time to enter the race.

Registration for the October 29 event will now close on Saturday, October 22.

Registration fees for the 42km marathon are set at US$10, while those interested in participating in the half-marathon will pay US$7. Registration to compete in the 10km race is US$5 and the 5km fun run has been set at US$2.

Recent Ncube, the local organising committee chairperson said they have set up an online registration platform.

“Registration will now close on Saturday, 22 October to give people who might have failed to meet the initial deadline time to sign up for the race. For the sake of convenience, online registration can be done through the following link: https://surveyheart.com/form/6348439ee67f37608f79f4db.

“Once you click the link, you have to complete the form sections. Please note that Question number 10 will require you to upload the proof of payment as a picture. Those paying hard cash can take a picture of the receipt. When using EcoCash platforms, screenshot your confirmation message and upload one. Be advised that you cannot submit your details before uploading the proof of payment,” Ncube said.

[email protected]