Biya4 Academy Soccer Camp kicks off in Gwabalanda

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SIXTY aspiring footballers will this morning be part of the 2022 Biya4 Academy Soccer Camp to be held in Gwabalanda.

The training camp for the boys and girls’ 8-10 as well as the 10-13 years age groups will be held at the Grassroot Soccer Fifa Centre in Gwabalanda.

United States of America-based legendary former Highlanders and national team captain Thulani “Biya” Ncube, who is in the country for the festive holiday will join the academy coaches in facilitating the camp.

Last year’s edition had coaches from the USA who were invited by Ncube conducting training at the end of year camp.

However, for the present edition, only local coaches will train the participants.

Ncube said they are excited to host the training camp, which he hopes will aid to Biya4 Academy recruitment.

“We registered 60 kids and our club Biya Academy coaches are providing the coaching clinic. It’s just a training camp for the younger kids, those who haven’t played soccer. We will be showing them what our club does.

“Besides showing the kids what we do, we are trying to get more kids to sign up with our club. We want to have more kids from Luveve and Gwabalanda playing football, especially girls,” Ncube said.

The camp will focus on dribbling, passing, shooting, and ball control.

By the end of the camp, Biya4 Academy hopes participants would have learnt new life skills such as teamwork and sportsmanship as well as improved sport skills.

Biya, as Ncube is fondly known, has been running the Biya4 Academy from Gwabalanda where he grew up, with the developmental teams competing in the Zifa Bulawayo Province Junior League. — @ZililoR