Blaq Diamond set for maiden performance in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THEY yearned for it and even went to social media to tell us about it and now it’s happening.

Barely a fortnight aftery South African Afro-pop duo, Blaq Diamond (Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa) scooped the Best Male Southern Africa award at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), they will celebrate their gong with a performance in Bulawayo.

BAC Leisure will be the place to be come Saturday as the Amacriminal record singers touch base. Dubbed, “The Ultimate Big Tent Experience” 3D Events Management surely knows how to pull the big guns.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, 3D Events Management Managing Director Mduduzi Mdlongwa confirmed the developments and said all is set for Summer yomuthi hitmakers to serenade the crowd with their silky voices.

“The artistes are booked and the clearances have been made. It’s official, Blaq Diamond will perform on Saturday and fans can expect a surprise of a show.

We are so thrilled to host one of the most-sought-after duos in Southern Africa,” said Mdu.

BAC Leisure has been setting the bar really high lately, bringing Boohle and other artistes to carry the festive move forward. Before Blaq Diamond performs, host of DJs and artistes will warm up the crowd.

These include Da_Kudu, Mzoe 7, Fish Ndaramu, DJ Nospa, DJ Eugy, DJ Starr, DJ Molfy and a plethora of 3D Family DJs. – @eMKlass_49