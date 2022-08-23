Blessing Muzarabani bounces back from injury

THE Chevrons will welcome back fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani from injury for their tour of Australia that gets underway on September 6.

The two sides will face each other in three ODI matches. The other two matches will be played on September 8 and September 11.

Muzarabani missed the India series after sustaining a thigh muscle tear during the ICC T20 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 qualifier back in July.

Zimbabwe left for Australia on Tuesday morning.

Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Milton Shumba are still sidelined owing to injuries.

In Ervine’s absence, Regis Chakabva will once again be the stand-in captain.

Before they face Zimbabwe, Australia will also face New Zealand.

Australia ODI squad

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Schedule for New Zealand:

August 28: Riverway Stadium, Townsville

August 31: Riverway Stadium, Townsville

September 3: Riverway Stadium, Townsville

 

Schedule for Zimbabwe:

September 6: Cazaly Stadium, Cairns

September 8: Cazaly Stadium, Cairns

September 11: Cazaly Stadium, Cairns

