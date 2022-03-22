Book piracy on the rise

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

PUBLISHERS of new curriculum textbooks have bemoaned increasing cases of piracy, a scourge they say is prejudicing them of a lot of money which is supposed to also benefit authors.

Book piracy is the illegal reproduction of other people’s books for economic gain without consent or authorisation.

College Press Publishers, managing director, Ms Natsai Gurupira said piracy is prejudicing them of a lot of money.

“The authors of the books are no longer getting what they are supposed to get because of this photocopying system. After taking years writing a book, someone just photocopies it and sells it which means you as the author you get nothing,” she said.

The president of the Zimbabwe Publishers Association, Mr Masimba Madondo said piracy was bringing their industry to its knees.

“As publishers and writers, we are calling for piracy to come to an end. It has become the biggest hindrance to our production. People are no longer buying the original textbooks but rather pirated photocopied books,” he said.

A Bulawayo-based ICT consultant, Mr Robert Ndlovu said original textbooks are expensive hence parents are now buying cheaper photocopies. He said Government must subsidise book publishers

“This is tough for pupils, parents and teachers. Original textbooks usually cost about US$120 per set per child and mind you kids cannot share textbooks due to Covid-19.

It should be appreciated that Covid-19 disrupted learning and as such parents are buying as many text books so that their children can catch up hence many are going for the cheaper photocopies,” said Mr Ndlovu.