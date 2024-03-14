Border Town buzz: Plumtree artistes set to rock Chicken King with “Impumelelo” launch

Mthabisi Tshuma

PLUMTREE-based musicians Babongile Sibanda, DJ Yugoe, and Teddie Music are gearing up for the launch of their collaborative track titled “Impumelelo” through an exclusive live show at Chicken King restaurant in the border town.

Scheduled for Saturday, the event follows closely on the heels of Ric Ko’s successful single launch at the same venue, showcasing the vibrant musical scene in the border town.

Entertainment for the night will be provided by Big Q, DJ Maba, DJ Proe, and Macassette, promising an electrifying atmosphere for attendees.

“Impumelelo”, a three-step house single, features Babongile Sibanda on vocals, with DJ Yugoe and Teddie Music handling production. The track, officially released on February 24th, conveys the message of patience and hard work for success.

“Impumelelo’ tells the story of a grandmother’s sage advice to her grandchild, emphasising the importance of patience and hard work on the journey to success. Inspired by this wisdom, Babongile Sibanda, Teddie Music and myself crafted the track to embody this message of perseverance and dedication,” DJ Yugoe said.

He emphasised the importance of engaging with their immediate audience, allowing them to experience the live reactions to their music firsthand.

– @mthabisi_mthire