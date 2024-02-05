Bosso 90 starlet signs for Sheasham

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BOSSO 90’s 21-year-old attacking midfielder Mcedisi Nyoni has joined Central Region Division One outfit Sheasham.

Other players who have joined Sheasham are midfielders Rahman Kutsanzira, Ray Lunga, Ayanda Ncube, goalkeeper Khulekani Dube and defender Kim Joe Sibanda who were with Bulawayo Chiefs last season.

Defender Brian Rusinga has also joined the construction boys who are eager to make a quick return to topflight league return after they were relegated last season

-@innocentskizoe