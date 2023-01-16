Breaking News
Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club fans launched a Cowdray Park Supporters’ chapter on Sunday, with the group saying they want their members to be bonafide Bosso members.

Bosso chairman Johnfat Sibanda, his deputy Sifiso Siziba and committee member Mgcini Mafu attended the launch that drew 40 people at Cowdray Park terminus.

Nhlanhla Bango Dube, the interim Highlanders Cowdray Park Supporters’ chapter chairperson said: “We’re happy to be the first chapter in Bulawayo and the idea is to try and have more fans or supporters being turned into card-carrying members. Recruiting members means that the club will get some money.

“Our wish is to see more chapters set across the city and we believe that this will also assist the club in communicating with their followers if they are in chapters. We believe in the power of numbers in that if the club needs help, we can assist where we can as a chapter.”

Members of the interim Highlanders Cowdray Park Supporters’ chapter executive that is led by Dube include the vice-chairperson Precious Mathema, secretary Nqobile Ngulube, Charity Dube (treasurer) and committee member Trust Dube. [email protected]

