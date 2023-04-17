Bosso, DeMbare in Uhuru Cup final road show

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS and Dynamos spent Sunday afternoon doing roadshows ahead of their Uhuru Cup final clash scheduled for the Mount Darwin High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The main ceremony for the 43rd Independence Day celebrations will be held in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province, as the Second Republic continues to push the agenda of inclusivity and decentralisation of national programmes.

The roadshow activities started at Madziva Centre before proceeding to Mount Darwin. Both sides had a familirisation of the venue before ending the day’s programme. This will be the first time in many years that the rivals have clashed outside Harare and Bulawayo.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour at the match.

Highlanders are the current holders of the trophy having beaten the Glamour Boys 1-0 in Bulawayo last year.

In 2021, Dynamos triumphed 2-0 against the same opponents in a clash that marked the return of domestic football in the country after a year’s hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both sides appear to have taken their full strength squads for the match with Highlanders having the likes of Ariel Sibanda, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Peter Mudhuwa and Gofrey Makaruse all in camp.

Traditionally the celebrations have been held in Harare at the National Sports Stadium but this year, as the Second Republic pushes the policy of devolution, the main celebrations were last year held in Bulawayo.

Also, given that this year's Independence Day celebration will be held in Mashonaland Central, the move is in tandem with the Government's mantra of "leaving no one and no place behind".