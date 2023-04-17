Three medals for Zimbabwe at SA Senior Swimming Championships

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWEAN swimmers managed to scoop three medals at the recently ended South Africa Senior Nationals that were held in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The three medals were from Ryan Franceys and Mkhuseli Mahobele. Franceys had two bronze medals while Mahobele picked up gold. For the gold medal, Mahobele achieved the feat in a time of 2.31.72 from 2.32.92

Franceys’ first medal came in the first session of the first day in the 200-metre freestyle category at a personal best time of 2.00.34, moving from 2.03.16 and on the following day of the proceedings, Mahobele won gold in the 200-metre butterfly to double up Zimbabwe’s medal tally. The third and final medal of the championship, picked up by Franceys was on the final day when he finished third in the 400-metre freestyle. He achieved the feat in a new personal best time of 4.21.17 from 4.26.84.

Despite medal shortage, some of the swimmers managed to set new personal best times which was a sign of improvement. Liam O’Hara improved his time from 1.04.16 to 1.04.07 on the first day in the B final and on the following day, Mikayla Mkwabarara moved from 2.50.60 ro 2.43.10 in the 200-metre individual medley while Tanatswa Chandiwana moved to 2.44.44 from 2.47.09 in the same event. Franceys also set a new time of 2.20.79 from 2.23.765 in the same category. In the second session of day two, Donata Katai won the 50-metre backstroke B final with a time of 29.88 from 30.07.

On day three, in the 100-metre freestyle, Tori Dawe set a new time of 1.00.21 from 1.00.66 while Cory Werrett moved to 52.40 from 53.07 and Chandiwana moved from 1.03.33 to 1.03.32. In the second session, O’Hara moved from 2.21.07 to 2.20.89 in the 200-metre breaststroke while Kayden De Swart set a new time of 5.03.54 from 5.03.86.

Franceys set a new personal best time of 4.21.17 from 4.26.84 in the 400-metre freestyle while in the 50-metre butterfly event, Tawanda Chisungo moved to 28.37 from 28.43.

The Zimbabwean team has returned from South Africa.

"Our juniors got to race with the top world swimmers, the Olympic gold medalists.That's the exposure that they needed and the experience that we want. They focused on their own goals and they did exceptionally well. As a country our goal is to nurture the talent we have so that come the 2028 Olympics our swimmers achieve A and B qualifying times," said Swimming Zimbabwe chairperson Zanele Nkomazana, who was also team manager.