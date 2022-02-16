Bosso ‘gag’ players

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have reportedly gagged their coaches and players from talking to the media without permission from the club.

Insiders told Chronicle Sport that the Bosso board also wants the gag extended to the executive committee.

Highlanders’ acting chief executive officer and spokesperson Ronald Moyo confirmed that coaches and players must now get authority from the club to speak to the media, as the club enforces its communications and media policy.

“Every institution has its own policies.

This is one of the Highlanders policies that as a club we have decided to enforce,” said Moyo.

He said the coaches and players will only communicate through formal club structures like the weekly press conferences or seek clearance from the club first.

He said no one had been gagged.

“Players and coaches are not gagged; actually, we have enforced a communication and media policy that guides the way we communicate as a club in general.

We encourage them to speak through formal club structures; that is weekly pressers, the club’s communications desk or at least seek clearance from the club before they respond to any questions from the media,” said Moyo.

He declined to explain why the club had adopted the new stance.

Asked about rumours that the club’s executive committee is also covered by the enforcement, Moyo said: “I am not aware of this.”

Highlanders have always been hailed as a sports administration school of excellence and the club has produced fine and excellent administrators, with its sons and daughters being shining lights at both Zifa and Premier Soccer League management bodies.