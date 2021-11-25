Bosso look for first set of points

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla Mpofu says defender Charlton Siamalonga is out of Sunday’s league clash with Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium, while utility player Crispen Ncube and winger Ray Lunga are subject to late fitness tests.

Bosso lost their opening game of the season 0-2 to Black Rhinos, but Mpofu abrupt withdrawal of goalkeeper and skipper Ariel Sibanda following the death of his grandfather affected their game plan.

While Highlanders were left to pick up pieces, Ngezi demolished Bulawayo City 5-0 at Baobab Stadium and then pipped Cranborne Bullets 1-0 to book a place in the Chibuku Super Cup final. – @innocentskizoe