Bosso release Mhango

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have released midfielder Winston Mhango and promoted three players from their developmental side, Bosso 90.

Mhango’s departure comes as no surprise, as he has struggled for game time this season, making only one league appearance in the nine matches played.

He had fallen down the pecking order with on-fire Nqobizitha Masuku and Adrian Silla forming a formidable central midfield partenership.

Chronicle Sport understands holding midfielder Darlington Mukuli (22), left-back Archford Faira (21) and goalkeeper Romeo Zimba (19) have all made the upgrade to the first team.

Goalkeeper Reward Muza and striker Roddy Sibanda, who have been with the first team, have joined cross town rivals Bulawayo City.

While the terms on Sibanda’s move are not yet clear, Muza is joining City on loan.

Quizzed on the recent squad shake-up, Highlanders chief executive officer Ronald Moyo could neither deny nor confirm the developments.

“We have a pre-match media briefing tomorrow (today). The technical manager will update you if there are any changes to his squad,” said Moyo.

While Mukuli and Zimba were part of the Bosso 90 side that is struggling in terms of results, Faira has been on loan at ZPC Hwange.

Mukuli will come in as a direct replacement for Mhango, while Faira will provide cover for Pritchard Mphelele, who is injured.

Promotion of the Bosso 90 trio is likely to excite club members who have persistently called for the promotion of players from the developmental side.

The big ask now is for the trio to break into starting line-up. Bosso have been accused of disregarding youngsters and acquiring players from other teams in recent years.

However, his­tory shows that Highlanders’ focus on junior players and tal­ent devel­op­ment was undoubtedly the reason for the club’s dominance in top­f­light foot­ball at the turn of the century. – @innocentskizoe