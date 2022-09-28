Bosso90 edge Binga Pirates

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bosso90 1-0 Binga Pirates

PRINCE Nyathi scored the solitary goal as Bosso 90 oversaw Binga Pirates in a mid-week Zifa Southern Region Division One mid-week encounter played at Luveve Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The week 34 fixture which should have been played this coming weekend was brought back as Binga are in Bulawayo after playing Arenel Movers on Saturday where they lost 3-1. Binga requested to have the fixture rescheduled to avoid travelling costs. Teams in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League have for the better part of the season been struggling to fulfill matches due to travel expenses.

Right-back, Nyathi who has had a dance with the senior team before, struck from close range on the stroke of half-time and it was all the Highlanders developmental side needed to collect maximum points.

The victory means Bosso 90 move above Mainline into 10th position having collected 37 points from 33 games. Binga Pirates remain 12th with a points total of 34.

Bosso90 assistant coach Siza Khoza was however, not happy with his charges display despite the win.

“We did not play our usual game. I am not happy with the performance but glad to have collected maximum points,” said Khoza.

Binga Pirates assistant Lovemore Matinyarare said “I think the guys were tired. We only tried once ahead of this game.”

