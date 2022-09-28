Hwange local board finance director dies

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

HWANGE Local Board Finance director Mr Willard Phiri is no more. He passed on at the United Bulawayo Hospitals on Monday after a short illness. He was 50.

A workmate at Hwange Local Board said Phiri, an ever bubbly fellow who loved Highlanders and his drink, developed complications following a medical procedure that resulted in him bleeding from the nose.

“He had an operation recently but somehow it looks like the procedure resulted in complications that saw him bleed from the nose,” said the workmate.

A family spokersperson Ms Sinikiwe Dube, said the whole clan was distraught and in disbelief.

“We have lost a soul that we can’t even replace. He was such a lovely family person has who was more of a friend than a father to his wife and daughters,” she said.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 90 Penrinth Road, Morningside.

Ms Dube said funeral arrangements are going on well with burial date tentatively set for tomorrow (Thursday) at West Park Cemetery.

Phiri leaves behind a wife, Sibongile Phiri and two daughters, Stephanie and Theresa..

Before joining Hwange Local Board, Phiri worked for Hwange Rural District Council before jumping ship mid last year to join HLB as its finance director.

“What a great loss! Hwange Local Board would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the Phiri family and friends on the loss of its finance director Willard Phiri,” wrote HLB on its official twitter handle.