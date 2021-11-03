Boxer’s death: Expert corners board

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A qualified boxing referee and expert has blamed the referee and the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)’s unprofessionalism for the tragic death of Taurai Zimunya on Monday morning.

Zimunya (24) of Legends Boxing Club from Mbare suburb in Harare was at the receiving end of nasty blows to the head before being sent crushing to the canvas by Tinashe Majoni from the Charles Manyuchi Academy in the third round of a six-round non-title bout at Body Active Gym in Borrowdale on Sunday.

Zimunya was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he died in the early hours of Monday morning. Although a ZNBWCB statement yesterday said the cause of Zimunya’s death remained unclear, some reports indicated that he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

A video of the bout circulating on social media shows Zimunya taking some devastating blows to the head and the referee allowing the fight to continue even when it was evident that he could no longer defend himself. The boxing referee told Chronicle Sport that he was shocked the referee did not stop the fight after the now-deceased took a couple of massive blows to the head that evidently left him dizzy.

“The referee has the power at any given time to stop the fight if he sees that one of the boxers is being punished. The referee was supposed to protect the boxer, but that did not happen.

“The safety of the boxer is the referee’s primary concern and nothing else. Those were serious head blows. The referee also appeared to have been too far away from the action. He should have been close and in a position to see that Zimunya was out even though he was still on his feet.

“In boxing, if you see that someone is being outclassed, as a referee you automatically stop the fight. A referee should never ride on the excitement of fans at the expense of human life.

“At professional level, the two fighters and the referee should have undergone medicals on the day of the bout to ensure that all were medically fit. That did not happen and unfortunately it has cost the life of a young boxer,” said the expert, who requested anonymity.

He said as much as the referee is to be blamed for not stopping the fight, the ZNBWCB was equally at fault.

“The problem we have is that ZNBWCB is not doing due diligence. The deceased boxer didn’t have three fights in the amateur ranks, yet he was allowed to fight as a professional. It is the duty of the board to check how many fights a boxer has at amateur level

“Boxers are just turning professional without enough fights in the amateur ranks. Zimunya was fighting against someone who has been in the boxing ring for a long time.

“He was national champion at junior and senior levels. They have been there. The ZNBWCB must place its house in order and ensure that boxers that turn professional are first cleared by the amateur board instead of taking shortcuts.”

The ZNBWCB statement just stated that Zimunya was a licenced professional boxer, who had a short stint with the Zimbabwe National Army Boxing Club before joining Legends Boxing Club of Mbare. ZNBWCB expressed sorrow at the untimely death of the budding youthful boxer and said burial arrangements will be announced once the family advises.

“This is the first time that a boxer has died from injuries sustained in the ring in Zimbabwe. — @innocentskizoe