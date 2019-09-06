BREAKING: Former President Mugabe dies at 95

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

FORMER President Robert Mugabe has died.

He was 95.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in a post on his Twitter account on Friday, announced the death of the former President

“It is with utmost sadness that I announce the passing of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President Cde Robert Mugabe,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a Pan Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people .His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten .May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

At the time of his death, Cde Mugabe, who resigned in November 2017, was receiving treatment in Singapore.

As the death of Cde Mugabe filtered, condolence message started pouring with South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) saying the former President devoted his life to the service of his people.

“The African National Congress mourns the passing of our brother Cde President Robert Gabriel Mugabe, who passé away having devoted his life to the service of his country and his people,” said ANC secretary general Mr Ace Magashule.

More details to follow…