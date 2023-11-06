BREAKING: Mai TT freed
THE High Court has upheld Mai TT’s appeal against her conviction. Her conviction has been quashed and set aside.
She has been found not guilty
@H-Metro
Business Correspondent A TOTAL of 10 budding young entrepreneurs have made it through to the incubation stage of the third edition of the ‘Value Creation Challenge’, after a record 533 applicants this year, organisers said. This is the stage where they will be equipped with the essential skills and resources to transform their ideas into […]
Prince Ngwenya, [email protected] PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will officiate at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Geo Pomona Waste Management Project in Harare today. The project, led by Geo Pomona Waste Management (PVT) Limited, aims to implement sustainable environmental solutions in Zimbabwe by utilising innovative waste-to-energy technology. In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services […]
Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle reporter VILLAGERS from Bhulu in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province are reeling in shock following the gruesome murder of two men whose bodies were dumped in a community borehole. The case came to light when villagers from Silombe line who were fetching water were shocked to see water mixed with blood coming from […]
