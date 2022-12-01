Brilaizer to premiere iMANI EP documentary

Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL rapper and film director Linos “Brilaizer” Tapera is applying finishing touches to his iMANI EP documentary which he will be premiering on Saturday on YouTube.

He shone the spotlight on the importance of documentaries.

“I feel like documentaries are the real art, people have to know the struggle that an artist goes through to organise a perfect piece of art. That’s the only way the audience really gets to connect with us as artists, pure and real, nothing simulated.

“Documentaries are the blueprint of the art that the audience gets to consume later,” he said.

Brilaizer said iMANI, which is Swahili for Faith is a project laced with “the truest gospel of love”.

“iMANI is a project meant to preach the truest gospel of love, emphasising the need of one having one special and genuine person in their life. The EP itself is inspired by my true love story.

“Nowadays, people fear loving each other because of the ‘umjolo pandemic’ and actually fuel infidelity, promiscuity and other weird mannerisms,” said Brilaizer.

The EP saw beats made by NOSHADOW BEATS from France, Rich Boss Music recording mixing and mastering the songs while SnipperShoot Productions managed by Eric Nyai covered the visuals.

The multi-lingual EP, a combination of song and poetry in IsiNdebele, ChiShona, Swahili and English boasts three songs, iMANI The Intro, Dedel’uMqhele and Sondela.

The official trailer of the documentary was dropped a fortnight ago and it’s now all systems go for the main package.

The EP will also feature scenes taken from TRB Music studio with producer Adept Siziba and journalist Mbulelo “eMKlass” Mpofu making cameo appearances.

Besides music, Brilaizer, founder of Jewels Embryonic Studios has been known for his work in the local film sector, directing and producing local film iGAZI: Spirit Of A Good Heart and will next year premier “Lights Out: The Book Of The Blind.”