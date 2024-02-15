Bulawayo Amphitheatre to host Monologues Battle

Sipepisiwe Moyo

THE Bulawayo Amphitheatre is set to host a Monologues Battle tomorrow as part of its Fringes show.

The show, which started in 2022, is the brainchild of Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu, who aims to create spaces for artists to appreciate and collaborate with each other. It will start at 5 pm.

Thandolwenkosi said that the show is a platform for thespians to showcase their talent and expand their horizons in the theatre sector. Actors and actresses are called thespians in honour of Thespis, a Greek playwright and performer. Around 535 B.C., Thespis added a new dimension to drama by stepping out of the Greek chorus during a performance and reciting portions of the text alone, becoming the first actor.

“We want to create spaces for thespians to appreciate each other, get to work together and expand in the theatre sector”.

She also said that the show will inspire and motivate young people in art, as it will help them build their confidence and express their thoughts and emotions on stage. She said that most of the participants are rising stars in the Bulawayo sector.

“Most of the participants are rising stars in the Bulawayo sector, Mzie Ngwabi an award winner, Agnes who is a NAMA nominee, Lady Tshawe from Lady Tshawe productions”.

She added that the show will also enable them to observe the artists’ interest in theatre making and performance, while encouraging emerging voices to take part in theatre. She said that the show is a celebration of the diversity and creativity of the Bulawayo theatre scene.