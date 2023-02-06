Bulawayo Basketball League fails to resume

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball League failed to kick-off this past weekend with the association stating there were a few logistical challenges that forced them to delay the resumption of the league.

BBA secretary general Francis Dube said the association is confident they will resume action this coming weekend.

“There were issues around booking of the venue which is Khanyisile Sports Centre and some other small logistical things. We are, however, confident that all will be sorted in the coming days and we will be resuming on either Friday evening or Saturday,” said Dube.

At the break, Legends were on top of the table having accumulated 14 points from seven games.

They won all their seven games. The Southern Mavericks are in second position with 11 points from the same number of games.

Lakers and Giants are third and fourth on the table respectively, tied on 10 points. In the ladies division, Lakers Mzansi had managed to get 10 points from five games which places them top of the table. Angels are in second place.

The province is also preparing to host the Afro-Basket Zone Six qualifiers and Afro Can.

The two competitions will see the women’s and men senior national teams return to action after what has been a long hiatus. Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, and hosts Zimbabwe are set to be part of the competitions which will run from February 20-28.

The venue is the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). [email protected]