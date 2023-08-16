Bulawayo beauty crowned Miss Teen Universe Zimbabwe 2023

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Eighteen-year-old beauty, Owami Ndlovu from Bulawayo was crowned Miss Teen Universe Zimbabwe 2023 at a pageant held at a Bulawayo hotel on Saturday evening.

Annabelle Chigodo (Bulawayo) was crowned first runner up while Tariro Ruddo (Harare) was crowned second princess. They managed to outshine five other beauties from different provinces. Best Talent was awarded to Annabelle Chigodo, best project to Kimberly Dube and best national costume to Natasha Masunda who was also crowned Miss Personality.

It was a highly competitive modelling show as the contestants battled it out for a chance to represent Zimbabwe at the global contest set to take place in Colombia.

They donned African outfits whose meaning was explained to the audience and judges by Philip Masuku, one of the organisers of the event.

The judges were Miss World Heritage International 2022 —Botsi Lyra Noko, Mrs Manhungo a former beauty queen and Pretty Sindi. After being announced as Miss Teen Universe Zimbabwe 2023, tears of joy flowed down Ndlovu’s face.

“I feel so good about winning. I worked hard for this. This was my second time taking part in this pageant and I’m glad I won,” Ndlovu said. She thanked all those who supported her as she prepared for the pageant.

“Thank you to everyone, my social media followers and all my supporters outside Zimbabwe and within Zimbabwe. I’ll continue advocating for underprivileged children and people suffering from mental health,” she said.

Keeping the audience entertained and dancing to local music were artistes, Junior Garnet, Homeboy, Major Prodi and Ellbee.

The event attracted notable models such as Amanda Peresu Moyo, Ashantelle Chapenga, Victoria Ncube, Pamela Chingoto and Patience Tangirai. – @TashaMutsiba