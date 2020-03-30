Bulawayo Bomber’s plans ruined

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight champion Elvis Moyo has set-up a makeshift gym in his backyard where he is training with his 16-year-old son Craig, in South Africa during the coronavirus lockdown.

Moyo, whose hopes for a non-title fight with Ukraine-born heavyweight pugilist Oleksandr Zakhozhyi in Germany that had been billed for yesterday were dashed, said he has been keeping fit by exercising at home.

The Johannesburg-based Moyo, popularly known as Bulawayo Bomber, said the shutdown caused by the pandemic coronavirus caught him by surprise as he hadn’t budgeted for the long forced break.

Besides boxing, Moyo has been working as an escort bodyguard and providing security at upmarket nightclubs in Johannesburg.

He had been hoping to get at least three international fights this year and remains hopeful that he’ll get back to the ring after the lifting of the lockdown.

“To be honest we’re struggling big time because of this lockdown caused by this pandemic.

“There’s no work, no money, no good diet that I need for training, but we’re trying to keep healthy by keeping fit at home.

“We’re praying that the situation gets better soon. Remember, this is the first time that this has happened in the world and we were caught unawares.” said Moyo.

“I’m lucky that I’ve got a large backyard and parking space which I’ve been using for my sessions every day at 8am. I do sprints and other exercises.

“This will keep me at 30 percent fit so that in the event that I get a short notice fight when the world heals, I can quickly get into shape. My dream was to fight three times this year, but after this setback, I’ll be lucky to get two bills,” he said.

The Bulawayo Bomber last fought in May last year when he controversially lost to Arnold Gjergjaj in Sporthalle, Switzerland.

Moyo has nine career wins, five losses and two draws, while Zakhozhyi has an impressive 13-unbeaten career fights.

Visa problems prevented Moyo from fighting in Germany and Russia last year after getting short notice invites.

His scheduled fight against Evgeny Romanov in Russia was cancelled due to a late visa application in August 2019.

A month later he was denied a visa to fight German Hussein Muhammed at Berlin’s Verti Music Hall. — @ZililoR