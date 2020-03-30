Covid-19: Davido in self-isolation after wife tests positive

Nigerian music star, Davido has announced that his partner, Chioma Avril Roland has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The musician disclosed this during the weekend via his Instagram page.

Davido, who recently returned from the United States of America after cancelling his tour said he, his fiancee and their close associates decided to go for coronavirus test last Wednesday because of their recent travel history.

But after the test, only Chioma’s result came back positive.

He wrote; “Hey everyone! I came back recently from America after cancelling my tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with, for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We’re however doing perfectly fine and she’s even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. “She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!”

He, however, maintained that Chioma is fine, adding that she has not shown any symptom yet.

As of yesterday, Nigeria had 97 cases of the virus with one death and three recoveries. – Pulse