‘Bulawayo could be Zimbabwe’s Bollywood’. . . KeYona TV launches

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

The coming in of KeYona TV has the potential of making Bulawayo the Bollywood of Zimbabwe, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

She said this in a pre-recorded speech during the launch of KeYona TV at ZITF Hall 4 on Saturday evening.

The launch was attended by Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kindness Paradza, Bulawayo Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director Nicholas Moyo, KeYona TV CEO Qhubani Moyo and Azam TV chief financial officer Kedarnathrao Bedare.

A moment of silence was observed for Cont Mhlanga who died before he could see the launch of the television station that he was instrumental in setting up.

Zimbabweans and Africans across the continent will enjoy KeYona TV using Azam TV platform (channel 398) and the Zimbabwe Digital Terrestrial Transmission (DDT) platform.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Bulawayo has produced quality content for years.

“Bulawayo is the cultural hub of Zimbabwe. The film and theatre industry has been blossoming for many years and a lot of content has been produced from Bulawayo for consumption by the rest of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“I strongly believe that Bulawayo has the potential to become the Bollywood of Zimbabwe. The Second Republic fully supports media plurality and the country is on the verge of a new age in information dissemination and access.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the launch of KeYona TV is a huge opportunity for Bulawayo and the surrounding areas to tell the untold stories of businesspersons who are building the economy brick by brick but have remained in the shadows because of lack of coverage.

She said the coming in of KeYona TV has shown Government’s commitment to media reforms.

“The launch of KeYona TV here in Bulawayo is a testimony of the Government’s commitment to media reforms, to open up the airwaves and allow for more diverse voices in broadcasting.”

Minister Ncube said the launch of KeYona TV consolidates Bulawayo’s cultural hub status.

“KeYona TV’s base in the City of Kings complements Bulawayo’s creativity, for it is known as the arts and culture hub as espoused by His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe, Dr ED Mnangagwa who is on record saying the City of Bulawayo remains the country’s epicentre of creative arts,” said Minister Ncube.

She honoured the late Mhlanga for his contributions, not only to the birth of KeYona TV but also for setting up Amakhosi Theatre Productions saying it became the blast furnace for the production and nurturing of talent in Bulawayo.

Minister Ncube went on to say she is excited that KeYona TV is based in Bulawayo.

KeYona’s Moyo paid tribute to the Second Republic for opening up the media space and allowing latent talents to showcase their gifts.

He also thanked the business community for coming together and supporting the launch.“We’re also grateful to the corporate sector for their support for the KeYona launch initiative.

Many of them came on board in all various ways, but we want to distinctly point out Ingwebu Breweries, who gave us US$10 000 towards the launch.

“That is a very important gesture and we are grateful for this. We hope that the corporate sector will continue supporting our initiatives,” said Moyo.

NACZ director Moyo asked guests to observe a moment of silence for the arts doyen Mhlanga.