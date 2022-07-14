Bulawayo in record school vaccinations

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

THREE quarters of Bulawayo schools have recorded more than 70 percent of Covid-19 vaccine coverage as the country makes strides in containing the global pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the national recovery rate stood at 98 percent and new cases declined by 41 percent during the past week.

There are about 213 targeted schools in Bulawayo rolling out the vaccine to learners aged from 12 years and so far 155 of them have reached a coverage above 70 percent.

Bulawayo provincial medical director Dr Maphios Siamuchembu said the overall number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease, with 227 cases having been recorded during the past week.

He said an average of two new cases were reported per day during the past week.

“The total number of people that received the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines during the week under review was 540 and 606 respectively. According to the National Daily situational report the overall provincial coverage for the first dose was at 63,7 percent and second dose was at 54,1 percent during the week under review,” he said. “Of the 213 targeted schools in Bulawayo, 155 of them have Covid-19 vaccine coverage above 70 percent while 58 schools have coverage below 70 percent.”

He urged residents to continue adhering to Covid-19 prevention measures, which have largely contributed to the pandemic being under control.

In a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the trend of declining cases confirms that the pandemic remains under control in Zimbabwe.

“The overall number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease, with 227 cases having been recorded during the week, compared to 383 recorded the previous week, marking a 41 percent decline.

“An average of 32 new cases was recorded per day, compared to 55 new cases the previous week,” she said.

Regarding the national vaccination programme, Minister Mutsvangwa said there was a national coverage of 56,3 percent compared to the 56,1 percent recorded the previous week.

As of Tuesday, a total of 6 333 666 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 685 628 people had received their second dose, and 908 996 their third dose. –@thamamoe